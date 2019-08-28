news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Pusiga (UE) Aug. 28, GNA - Hajia Laadi Ayii Ayamba, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Pusiga Constituency in the Upper East Region, has reiterated her commitment to continue projecting gender issues, which would aid the development of women in the Pusiga area.

“Projecting gender issues will not only create platforms to enhance gender balance in the Pusiga district but also bring uniform development in the country.

Hajia Ayamga said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Pusiga on Wednesday, in her victory message to the constituency after the recent NDC primaries.

She said she would continue to work to empower women who were often marginalised and denied access to certain opportunities in the communities, where some regarded them as inferior people who could not match up to their male counterparts.

“I am working with stakeholders including policy implementers, school policy enforcers such as the traditional authorities, husbands and family heads among others on gender issues to convince them to see women as capable beings who could equally do things just as their male counterparts”, she said.

She had supported women in her constituency with loans, skill training and provided avenues that helped them enhance their livelihood, she said.

Hajia Ayamba said vulnerable people in the district including people living with disabilities (PWD’s) were given a fair share of the MP’s Common Fund to support them in various income generating activities.

She indicated that she had improved on the provision of portable drinking water by lobbying for the provision of enough boreholes in all the communities in the district.

The MP said she had provided health facilities including the Community based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound to bring the delivery of quality health services to the door steps of the people.

She called on the people to support her initiatives so as to enable her lobby for more development programmes for the area.

