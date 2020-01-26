news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, Jan. 26 , GNA – The Oguaa Traditional Council has vehemently refuted claims being circulated on social media indicating that Osabarima Kwesi Arthur II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area has been desstooled.

The unfounded news seemed to suggest that the Paramount Chief of Oguaa traditional Area had been dethroned following a Supreme Court ruling that his name should be expunged from the register of the Regional and National House of Chiefs.

The Council described the said news being peddled by some faceless people as unfounded and should be treated with the highest contempt it deserves.

A statement released on Friday by the Council and signed by Mr I. A. Donkoh, Senior Registrar said: "A false news is circulating in town about the desstoolement of Oguaa manhen, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II."

"The Council wants the general public to know Osabarima Kwesi Atta II is still the Paramount Chief of Cape Coast. He has not been destooled," the Council emphasized."

