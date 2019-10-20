news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA



Akyem Kokobeng, Oct 20, GNA - The Hunger Project Ghana, has celebrated the 2019 edition of the World Food Day, at Akyem Kokobeng with a call on farmers to adhere to good farming practices to improve food productivity.

Mr John Amoakohene, Director of programmes of the Hunger Project Ghana who made the call, said food availability was part of the Sustainable Development Goals and issues of women empowerment to ensure that hunger was eradicated especially in the rural communities.

He said the Hunger Project was therefore undertaking a number of community based activities to empower women as the key change agents in the agriculture sector to ensure that best farming practices that would boost productivity would be achieved.

The world Food day is an international day celebrated every year around the world on October 16 and this year’s theme was “Our Actions Are Our Future, Healthy Diet for a Zero Hunger World”.

As part of the day, there was a food fair, where various local dishes were prepared as well as a float through the town by some school children to sensitise the community on food and hunger.

GNA