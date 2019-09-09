news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Sept 9, GNA – Hundreds of people in the Tamale Metropolis and representatives of some civil society organisations have taken part in the Affirmative Action Walk demanding that government takes immediate steps to lay the Affirmative Action Bill (AAB) in Parliament for passage into law.

The Affirmative Action Walk, which was held over the weekend, saw participants walk from the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium through the Tamale main town and back to the stadium, displaying placards with various inscriptions demanding that the government should back its words with action and prioritise the passage of the AAB into law.

It was organised by the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Cluster on Decentralisation and Citizens' Participation to amongst others remind President Nana Akufo-Addo to fulfil his assurance at the State of the Nation Address in February, 2017, to pass the AAB within a year in office.

Mrs Wedadu Sayibu, Programme Manager of Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems, who read a petition on behalf of the CSOs Cluster on Decentralisation and Citizens' Participation, expressed worry that the AAB, which was listed as one of the Bills on the agenda for the just ended session of Parliament was not laid prior to recess of Parliament in August, this year.

Mrs Sayibu, therefore, made five demands of the government to urgently consider to ensure that the AAB was passed into law to promote equality and inclusive development.

The demands were that the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection should present the draft AAB to Cabinet for consideration and approval by September, 2019, Cabinet should prioritise the consideration and approval of the AAB as presented by the Minister, and the Cabinet and the Minister should introduce the AAB in Parliament by October, 2019.

The rest were that Parliament should prioritise the AAB and the President, being the African Union (AU) Gender Champion and Co-Chair of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), should double his efforts and demonstrate increased commitment towards achieving those demands by influencing the passage of the AAB into law.

Mrs Sayibu said “The passage of the AAB will accelerate the country’s development and efforts at meeting the SDGs 5, which targets gender parity in decision-making by the year 2030 and the AU Gender Agenda of 50-50 representation of both men and women in decision-making; and provisions in the Constitution”.

Other speakers after the walk emphasised need to promote inclusive development to create equal opportunities for all saying the passage of the AAB into law would facilitate inclusive development calling on the government to urgently pass the AAB into law.

Madam Alia Mumuni, Project Manager for Inclusive Leadership at ActionAid Ghana, said passing the AAB into law, which talked about inclusiveness, economic empowerment and gender equality, would inadvertently result in the achievement of the SDGs.

GNA