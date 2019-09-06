news, story, article

Accra, Sept 6, GNA - The Human Rights Reporters, Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation has called on the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to take over an issue involving a teenager, who was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two self-styled Pastors.



They also recommended that the victims be provided a holistic medical and psychological counselling to recover from the traumatic experience.

A statement signed by Joseph Kobla Wemakor, Executive Director of the Organisation and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra also called on the need to enlighten the public especially teenagers on their rights and responsibilities.

The statement said the inhuman behavior visited on the girl was cruel, criminal, and painful and violated her rights as a Ghanaian under the 1992 Constitution.

A couple of days ago, there was a story about a young girl who was allegedly kidnapped for four months, sexually abused and when she got pregnant, she was given some concoctions to drink to terminate the pregnancy.

The issue attracted comments and condemnations, calling for stiffer punishment for the perpetrators.

It is therefore not surprising that the Human Rights Reporters Ghana have also added their condemnation to forestall similar occurrences in future.

GNA