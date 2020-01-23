news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA - The Management of Huawei Technologies Ghana has made donations to the Ghana Police Service and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra.



The donation is to show appreciation and their contributions to communities within which they operate.

The Company as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility supported 100 Police Officers of the Cantonment Police Station with hampers, gallons of Oil and bags of rice among others for their security support throughout 2019.

Mrs Zhou Jiang Ling, the PR Manager of Hwauei, presenting the items said it was to show their appreciation to the Cantonment Divisional Headquarters, which also happens to house the Police Station within the vicinity of the company’s Country Headquarters for their security support.

She recounted an experience of being able to walk from her apartment to the office safely in the middle of the night without fear thanks to the Ghana Police Service for a good work done.

She said Huawei would continue to contribute its quota to support the police service and expressed the hope that the encounter would mark the beginning of a greater bond between Huawei and the Ghana Police Service.

Chief Superintendent William Asante, the Acting Divisional Commander of the Cantonments Divisional Headquarters, receiving the items on behalf of the Division, thanked Huawei for the kind gesture and concern, stating that their effort was much appreciated.

Commissioner of Police Samuel Monney, the Director General/ Technical applauded the Police Service for making Ghana a safe and secured abode for citizens, investors and non-Ghanaians.

“The police can only be efficient and effective with the help of the public and called on all and sundry to support and cooperate with the police in this regard,” he added.

He assured Management of Huawei and the public that, the Ghana Police Service would continue to discharge its mandate of professionalism as required by law and as such the public would count on the police for their support and safety.

At the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Management of Huawei donated various therapy books and tools to the Speech Therapy Department of the Pediatric Ward, while presenting various gifts to the children.

Mr. Adam M. Hardi, Head of Administration, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, who received the items worth GHC24,000.00 thanked Management of Huawei for their support, hinting that the Hospital would be greatly honored if the exercise became routine.

He said the items donated to stock the Hospital’s Children Library would be very beneficial as the children have run out playing materials.

“Indeed we are grateful to have an organization like Huawei think about our children and embark on this generous exercise. Mostly when children visit hospitals, they are privileged to go back with some toys and other learning materials,” he added.

He, however, said their case has been different as the Hospital haD run out of these tools, indicating that Huawei’s call was a step in the right direction and appealed to see more from Huawei and other organizations.

The PR Manager said the donation formed part of Huawei’s commitment to giving back to the society in which it operates.

“Huawei is committed to giving back to society and supporting our own. Our vision is to enrich life through communications and this reflects in our commercial and corporate social responsibility initiatives,” she said.

She said improved health care delivery was also integral to their vision as a result, she expressed the hope that their little effort would be appreciated as they look forward to bigger collaborations.

Huawei Technologies Ghana has supported institutions such as the 37 Military Hospital, Prampram Hospital, the Korle Bu Children’s Ward and the Ghana Library Authority.

GNA