Accra Oct. 18, GNA - Huawei has said, after the global launch of its new watch designed to deliver smartwatch capabilities while delivering amazing battery life, it sold over one million pieces.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the innovative and premium classic smartwatch had two-week battery life and wellness tracking capabilities.

It said based on the interest and patronage, the company had other watches that included the Active Edition, Classic Edition and Sport Edition and Elegant Edition.

The statement said the Active Edition was fitted with a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD colour touchscreen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels, while the Elegant Edition had a 1.2-inch AMOLED HD colour touchscreen with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels, offering a crisp and clear display.

“Whether it is for a birthday party, workout, or work, you can always find one to suit the occasion. This feature will also be available for the HUAWEI WATCH GT Classic and Sport Editions,” it said.

It said the device Huawei GT uses an innovative dual-chipset and smart power-saving architecture that enables it to switch between performance and efficiency modes depending on an individual’s activity to maximize battery life.

The statement said the devices supports a range of indoor and outdoor fitness activities, including open water swimming, outdoor cycling, and outdoor running.

“With ultra-long battery time and HUAWEI TruSeen™ 3.0 heart rate monitoring, the HUAWEI WATCH GT supports continuous 24-hours heart rate monitoring tracking active and resting heart rates,” it said.

“Combining innovative PPG optical and hardware design and AI algorithms, the solution can monitor the heart rate of users in real time with high precision”.

In Sport mode, it said the devices could be set up to notify individuals to adjust the intensity of their workout based on a pre-set target heart rate interval.

The statement said the devices were available in Magic Pearl White and Tahitian Magic Black Pearl.

GNA