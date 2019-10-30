news, story, article

Accra, Oct 30, GNA - Huawei Technologies has release a smartphone called nova 5T with five Artificial Intelligence cameras.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the device brings a new level of capability and precision to smartphone photography with a flagship, lag-free performance for games and multimedia entertainment.

It said Huawei would continue to pioneered premium grade camera technology.

“This combined with the Kirin 980 processor and Android allows users to take the perfect photo in an instant while enjoying all their favourite apps and multimedia entertainment with smooth performance,” it said.

It said the device had AI Quad-Camera setup on the back houses a 48 megapixel (MP) High Density lens, 16MP wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP bokeh lens, ensuring that users get ultimate photos.

The statement said device the had Kirin 980, supported by eight gigerbytes (GB) of Random Access Memory with 128GB of storage space and runs on Huawei’s EMUI 9.1, which had its own array of smart features that make it user-friendly.

It said, “The nova 5t was 6.26-inch a punch full view display, which features an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1090 with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This allows for stunning viewing experience with vivid high definition movies,” it said.

“This coupled with the Huawei Histen 6.0, Huawei’s third generation headset 3D audio technology that supports 9.1 channels and delivers a 3D audio experience, boosting audio and in turn your movie watching experience to the next level”.

It said the device had been tailored to the needs of modern savvy young consumer who expects their devices to be intuitively designed and capable of raising envious looks.

The stamen said the device was available in three colours variants namely, the classy and elegant Black, a soothing Crush Blue reminiscent of the sea with its shades of blue and green and the brash Midsummer Purple.

GNA