Accra, Sept. 12, GNA - Global ICT Leader, Huawei Technologies has received four awards at the 2019 Mobex Africa Innovation Awards for it excellence, innovation and creativity among enterprises and individuals in Africa.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the company was recognised as the Most Innovative Service Provider in the Business of Tomorrow Category, best company with Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility, the Innovation in Customer Service Awards, the Mobile Device of the Year.

The statement quoted Mr Tommy Zhou, the Managing Director for Huawei Ghana, who received that award as saying; “We appreciate the awards as it shows that our efforts are being recognized. Huawei will continue to bring innovative technologies and solutions to better improve the lives of Ghanaians”.

It said through their flagship Seeds for the Future and Huawei ICT Academy, Huawei had trained more than one thousand Ghanaians in various ICT disciplines.

“The quest to provide customers with high-quality products and services is endless and as such Huawei is determined to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected and intelligent world,” it said.

“We will continue to play an active role in driving Ghana’s ICT sector development as we grow and collaborate with our partners lead the innovation drive to lead Ghana into the era of the fourth industrial revolution of all things connected.”

Mobex Africa Innovation Awards (MIA) is an industry-specific awards scheme established to honor excellence, innovation and creativity of enterprises and individuals helping transform lives and livelihood using technology.

The award scheme was created to help drive the creative, technical, and professional progress of organizations and individuals providing solutions to social challenges, enhancing businesses and evolving forms of social interactions.

GNA