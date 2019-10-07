news, story, article

Accra, Oct 7, GNA - Huawei's global flagship store opened in the heart of Shenzhen’s vibrant MixC World and it is Huawei's first direct-sale store in the world.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the shop adopts the design concept of “City Square”, which combines the traditional Chinese and western architectural philosophy.

It said customers could explore Huawei's latest and most comprehensive products, experience the fastest 5G connections, relax and meet up with friends.

“Shenzhen is an international technology and innovation center, we believe that Huawei Global Flagship Store will become the new Connecting Hub between Huawei and customers,” it said.

The statement said in order to ensure that customers had the best experience, the store had been equipped with Intelligent Environmental Control System based on Huawei’s Hilink technology, which could automatically adjust the brightness, temperature and humidity of the store, so that all consumers can feel comfortable in every corner of the store.

In addition, the statement said the store also uses a large number of environmentally friendly and recyclable materials to create a green building that coexists with the environment.

It said the felt used for ceilings and walls is made of recyclable plastic parts; the table uses nanoboard, which could be used for more than ten years.

The statement quoted Mr Richard Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group as saying, “MixC World is a gathering place where fashion, technology and liberal art meet together and Huawei Global Flagship Store will become Huawei’s city living room connecting the consumers.”

It said at Huawei Global Flagship Store, customers could relax, meet friends, and also participate in the free courses held by Huawei Community, which covers topics including photography, videography, sports and healthcare.

It said application developers, could also learn more from the company’s technical experts at the new facility.

The statement said the store had 120 experienced consultants, who joined Huawei from different fields such as hotel, aviation, art, tourism and more.

Mr Herman Zhu, the Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Consumer said, “We no longer call it a retail store, we call it community plaza, an open community for everyone. Consumers can come and create, learn about the most advanced technology and trends, or just connect again with one another”.

“Huawei always brings new innovations and features to our smartphones. The store also contains Huawei’s new technical innovations that make the building smarter and more environmentally friendly”.

GNA