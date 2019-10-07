news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - Huawei has received the highest rating from DxOMark for the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro’s industry-leading camera system.



DXOMARK is the leading source of independent image quality measurements and ratings for smartphone, camera and lens since 2008.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Mate 30 Pro’s SuperSensing Cine Camera received an overall score of 121, four points higher than the second-highest score of 117, as well as the highest photo score of 131.

It said both accolades recognised the Huawei Mate 30 Pro as the new king of smartphone photography, raising the bar for other competitors.

The statement said the innovative SuperSensing Cine Camera had received the number one ranking in overall camera performance and highest photo score on the DxOMark scoreboard.

It said the DxOMark, the photographic ranking system, which thoroughly evaluates the image quality of smartphone cameras, announced that the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro’s integrated quad-camera system, including the innovative SuperSensing Camera and Cine Camera, ranked number one in the overall DxOMark camera score.

The statement said by achieving that status, Huawei’s latest flagship device reinforces the brand’s reputation as the king of smartphone photography.

“With an overall DxOMark camera score of 121, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is the new number one in our smartphone camera ranking. The new record is largely due to a phenomenal photo score of 131, a full five points ahead of the previous leader,” it said.

It said Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro’s ground-breaking camera system included a 40Mega Pixel SuperSensing Camera, a 40MP Cine Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

It said the SuperSensing Cine Camera was a dual-main camera system capable of taking stunning photos including Ultra-Wide Night-shots, Ultra-Wide Angle shots with HDR+, and portrait shots with Pro-Bokeh Effect.

“The 40MP SuperSensing Camera with RYYB color array is designed to attract more light, ensuring the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro takes very detailed and clear images in super low-light conditions.

“Coupled with an ISP 5.0 Image Signal Processor, the HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro captures photographs and videos of the highest possible quality.”

GNA