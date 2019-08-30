news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 30, GNA - Huawei Ghana in partnership with Redington Golf, the Channel Distributor for Huawei in Ghana have successfully held the first Partner Summit in Accra.



A statement copied to Ghana News Agency said the event served as the official launch of Huawei’s Enterprise Channel Business in Ghana.

It was under the theme; "Leading Connectivity & Intelligence, Creating Shared Value".

The statement said the event was aimed at forging more industry collaborations by creating more awareness on Huawei’s Channel Business in Ghana while throwing more light on Channel Partner Policies, After-sales customer support services and strategies, IT and IP solutions.

It quoted Mr. Tommy Zhou, the Managing Director for Huawei, Ghana, saying “Huawei strives to achieve the win-win value transfer between Huawei and channel partners and in that way, offer high-quality services to end users and create a market environment favorable to customers and Channel Partners.”

“Huawei strives to achieve the win-win value transfer between Huawei and channel partners and in that way, offer high-quality services to end users and create a market environment favorable to customers and channel partners.”

The statement said Mr Alex Jose, the West Africa Value Regional Sales Manager for Redington, in a presentation noted that, Redington had now become a $6.6 billion distribution and supply chain solution provider, emphasising that Huawei was instrumental in its success.

“Our collaboration with Huawei enabled us to offer competitive technology and products that provide a comprehensive solution for corporate customers in the areas of cloud computing, storage, enterprise networks, unified communications solutions and data centre solutions among several others and this has a positive impact on our organization,” it said.

The statement said the company had a strong sales network and technical team in Sub-Saharan Africa and with its collaboration with Huawei, they would jointly develop channel partners, provide after-sales maintenance services as well assist experienced technical teams to beef up capabilities of Channel Partners in Ghana.

It reiterated Huawei’s commitment to grow with Ghana and the Channel Partners by assuring them that, Huawei will never compete with them on any business of any kind, but would rather support them to undertake their business to the best satisfaction of end-customers.

The statement appealed to partners to sign on with Huawei.

GNA