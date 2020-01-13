news, story, article

Accra, Jan 13, GNA - Huawei Mobile Ghana said it had an amazing year with the introductions of 10 new phones.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the famous Y Series Family had six new models released last year and all performed amazingly on the market.

It said the Y7 Prime introduced the first stunning Dewdrop Display to Ghana and had 3+32GB featured in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black.

The statement noted that later in the year, the device featured brown faux leather back with 64GB Storage.

It said the Y6 Prime 2019 and Y5 Prime 2019 also featured in a Brown and Black Faux Leather Back.

The statement said the Y9 Prime 2019 featured a unique dividing line that made this design standout from the rest.

“On the smooth back, the special silk texture shimmers under the light. The first Pop-Up Camera in Ghana, the 16 MP AI front camera offers real-time image optimizing in eight scenes and will intelligently adjust the retouching intensity,” it said.

“It has three rear cameras, including a 16 MP main camera for bright and clear photos. The later part of 2019 saw the introduction of Huawei Y9s that sold out under four Hours on its first sales day. Selling hot at GH¢1,499.00, Y9s is currently available in two stylish finishes, Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal”.

It noted that Huawei Mobile Ghana also introduced the P30 Series, which includes P30 Lite, P30 Lite New Edition, P30 and the P30 Pro.

GNA