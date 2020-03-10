news, story, article

By Patrick Obeng, GNA



Accra, March 10, GNA — The Hope Generation Ministry International has called on Ghanaians to eschew activities that could mar the peaceful conduct of the elections as Ghana goes to the polls this year.

Prophet Dr Eric Nana Kwasi Amponsah, the General Overseer of the church, said it was only when Ghanaians desired peace that they would respect each other’s views and work together for the well-being of all citizens.

He advised political parties and their followers to conduct issue-based campaigns to ensure peace and unity in the country.

Prophet Dr Amponsah made the call at the launch of the church’s 2020 Crusade in Accra, on the theme: “Pray Until Something Spectacular Happens”. The three-day crusade is from March 13 to 15.

“Ghanaians need to be prayerful and follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ and ensure that they lived in mutual respect and love, which will propel prosperity and sustainable development,” he said.

Prophet Amponsah advised the youth not to allow politicians to use them as conduits of violence.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used by any politician to foment trouble during the election as you will not be spared when caught,” he said.

He appealed to the Electoral Commission to ensure a free and fair elections.

