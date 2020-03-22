news, story, article

By James Amoh Jnr, GNA

Sakumono (Tema West), March 22, GNA - Reverend Father Roland Kpoanu, Parish Priest for Christ the King Anglican Church, Sakumono, has asked Christians to honour mothers for their sacrificial love, nurturing and contribution to society.

He called for sober reflection on the huge and phenomenal impact mothers make in our society.

Speaking in a prerecorded sermon on the theme: "Woman's tender care towards the child she bare", Fr. Kpoanu called on parishioners, particularly mothers, to rededicate themselves in bringing up their wards with christian values and instill in them the fear of God.

Parishioners watched the homily via social media platforms as a prelude to an online service by the Anglican Diocese of Accra Television (ADOA TV) held at the St. Anthony Anglican Church in Accra.

This comes in the wake of a directive by Anglican Bishop of Accra, Rt. Rev. Dr Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto in line with a directive was issued by the President to suspend Church services across the country as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mothering Sunday is commemorated on the Fourth Sunday in Lent by Anglicans and Roman Catholics alike to celebrate mothers for their roles in parenthood.

The Parish Priest said "even though we have temporarily forgone the blessing of being physically together for worship in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the internet provides an even bigger platform to reach a wider audience with the word of God."

Citing Exodus 2:1-10 and the purposeful birth of Moses, he further admonished parents to give their wards the best of tutelage and inculcate in them strong Christian values to fulfill their destinies.

He advised children to live Christ like and shun acts that had the tendencies of derailing them from achieving their goals for a greater future.

He noted that as Christians mark Mothering Sunday, it was pertinent for them to pause and honor mothers for their sacrificial love and nurturing, and particularly reflect on the important contributions of mothers play in society.

Guided by biblical teachings, he called on Christians to exude shared parenthood by virtue of our common humanity in the upbringing of children.

GNA