Accra, Sept. 25, GNA - Homechow an app food delivery in the country has announced its expansion to the Ashanti Region as part of its effort to bridge the gap between their clients and restaurants in the Ashanti Region.



This new market joins the Greater Accra Region, where it brings to a total expansion of delivery capabilities to more than 100 new restaurants in the Ashanti Region and a total of more than 500 restaurants on the Homechow App.

Mr Gabriel Ankamafie, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Homechow, said starting from 5 November, customers within the newly added region can order from their favourite restaurants and have their meals delivered to their doorstep in minutes.

He said with this expansion in the fourth quarter, Homechow's delivery capabilities would now be available to restaurants in new areas in and around Kumasi.

"With each new delivery network market launch, we are providing our customers with even more choices to get the food they love, when they want it.

"Through this expansion, we are helping restaurants in the Ashanti Region add a delivery option to connect with even more hungry diners, at a small fee.

“We look forward to continuing to expand nationwide and adding even more regions in 2020 and beyond".

Homechow has experienced unprecedented growth over the last year and has added some of the most sought-after restaurants, delivering from over 400 restaurants in the Greater Accra Region.

The Homechow App connects diners with a variety of restaurants available near them, where they can order food and get it delivered at their doorsteps.

Users can browse the various restaurants available on the Homechow App as well placing an order as they wait for their orders to the delivered to their doorsteps, with the app allowing them to pay online or in cash.

Homechow, which operates in Greater Accra Region with over four million people, was launched in August, 2018 with an on-demand food delivery service, which currently operates as a mobile application is available on both iOS and Android with more about them on www.homechow.io

With more than 50 employees, Homechow has its headquarters at Labadi, Accra.

GNA