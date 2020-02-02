news, story, article

By Eric K. Amoh, GNA

Bolgatanga, Feb. 2, GNA – Reverend Edwin Abanga, a Priest at the Anglican Diocese of Tamale, has called on Christians to hold on to the grace of God and avoid attempts to spew God for misfortunes that befall them due to their deeds.

He said God cherishes acts that share love, affection and appreciation for the grace He has bestowed on humanity and “therefore Christians must hold on to the things that we take for granted”.

Rev. Abanga was preaching the sermon at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Parish Church in Bolgatanga, saying: “Everything we do, we must not take them for granted”.

“Things we do must be acceptable to God and we must always examine our intentions and ask, will God accept what I intend to do?”

The Priest, quoting from the scriptures, said: “Deal with all people fairly, Jeremiah warns us not to treat aliens with contempt but see them as God’s creation and they must be fairly treated”.

Rev. Abanga reiterated that Christians should avoid mistreating aliens, with claims that they were not part of them.

“And do not run after other gods. Those of you who mention Antoa and Tano to swear, go to confirm that your faiths are tainted.”

He admonished members of the congregation to keep reading the scriptures from Jeremiah “and you will understand where your faith will lead you, in seeking salvation”.

Rev. Abanga noted that everything done by Christians must be underscored by the direction from God, who is a spirit, “dwelling in us, whether we’re happy or not….”

He said God is spirit and those who worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.

He reiterated the need for Christians to protect the grace, which is a deliberate gift from God.

“Don’t take your gifts, possessions, children, wealth and God for granted, because you will be rewarded by God for how much you protect the grace.”

GNA