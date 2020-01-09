news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 09, GNA - The Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region would soon begin a demolition exercise to clear all illegal structures on wetlands in the Municipality.

Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said this when he addressed an annual meeting with the Business Community in Hohoe.

The MCE said the Assembly was in the process of getting the go-ahead from the law court to demolish all illegal structures.

“When we get the nod from the court, we will demolish and when we demolish, the owners of the demolished properties will be surcharged to pay for the cost of the demolishing,” he said.

Mr Ofori said the Assembly had not given any permit to anybody to develop structures on reserved lands, adding that the menace had reached a level needing the Assembly's quick intervention.

The MCE therefore called on residents who were engaging in erecting illegal structures, normally carried out during the night to desist from the acts.

Mr. Ofori also said the Assembly would soon commission an abattoir to improve on the treatment of meat, especially for commercial purposes in the Municipality, adding that it would also offer individual services to residents who needed those services.

He said the facility was a modern one, which would bring an enhanced way of dressing meat in a hygienic environment before being sent to the meat shop, which the Assembly was also upgrading.

GNA