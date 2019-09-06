news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Sept.6, GNA - The Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region has presented items and educational support worth GH¢8,100.00 to 69 persons with disabilities in the Municipality.

The items include; deep freezers, electric gas cookers, cassava millers, fufu pounding machines, bails of second hand clothing, wooden kiosks stocked with provisions, pigs and goats.

Mr Andrews Teddy Ofori, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Hohoe Municipal Assembly presenting the items to the beneficiaries said the Assembly remained committed to ensuring that PWDs benefitted from the three per cent share of the Common Fund to enable them live a better life.

He said the Assembly constituted a committee as part of its measures to ensure the items were put to good use.

Mr Ofori lamented that although the Assembly marked the items presented to beneficiaries as property of the Assembly, some beneficiaries put out the items they received for sale and cautioned the beneficiaries to desist from such unlawful acts.

Mr. Elolo Agyei, Chairman, Hohoe Branch of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled thanked the Assembly for the support and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to better their lots.

He noted that some parents of children living with disabilities failed to pay PTA levies of their wards though they were given the money and cautioned them against the practice.

