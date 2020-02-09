news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 09, GNA - The Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region through its District Disability Fund Management Committee has provided income generating items to 47 Persons With Disability (PWDs) in the Municipality.

The items presented to the PWDs included deep freezers, metal containers, table top kiosks stocked with groceries while 20 beneficiaries received educational support worth GH¢9,076.00.

Mr. Andrews Teddy Ofori, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the items were provided to the beneficiaries to empower them and to also eliminate issues relating to street begging in the Municipality.

Mr. Ofori said the Assembly remained committed to giving the three percent share of the Common Fund due Persons With Disability (PWDs) to enhance their livelihood.

He said the Assembly had instituted measures such as embossing on the distributed items for easily identification and setting up a monitoring committee to monitor the use of the items to make sure that the beneficiaries put them to good use.

The MCE called on the beneficiaries to make use of the Assembly's Business Advisory Centre.

Mr. Henry Yanpalleh, Municipal Social Welfare Officer urged the beneficiaries to cultivate the habit of savings and investment to enable them get the needed financial stability for them to get supplementary items for their businesses.

GNA