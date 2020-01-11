news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 11, GNA – Thirty nine customary marriages were successfully registered and celebrated at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region in 2019.

The oldest couple to register were a 64 year-old groom and 50 year-old bride whilst the youngest couple were a 28-year-old groom and 19 year-old bride.

The Assembly also recorded a registered marriage with a couple of same age of 38 years.

Mr Bismark Kofi Kuyole, the Hohoe Municipal Budget Analyst, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Hohoe in the Volta Region.

Mr Kuyole said GH₵3,666.00 was generated from the marriages from various traditional areas within the Municipality, which went through normal process of 21 days public notices.

He said there was no divorce case recorded last year although there was an application for divorce, which was not successful.

Mr Kuyole said the Assembly would soon begin registering marriages under Ordinance, adding that the Registrar of Marriages was yet to check the environment and facilities, such as a marriage hall, to determine if it met the requirements.

It would later install equipment needed for the registration and any other procedures.

He said the registration of a marriage showed proof of marriage since a certificate would be issued and also served as personal security because couples would be entitled to some benefits under the laws.

Mr Kuyole mentioned some causes of divorce as couples focusing on the marriage event rather than the marriage itself, the lack of understanding, and pressure from society, families and friends to get married and give birth.

He said registration of marriages costs between GH₵70.00 and GH₵94.00.

GNA