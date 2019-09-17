news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Sept. 17, GNA - A broken footbridge at Hohoe-Tokoni in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region has become a death trap to residents, particularly school children and teachers of the Hohoe Bethel Methodist Primary School.



The crumbling wooden footbridge serves more than 300 residents in and around the Tokoni Community, including market women.

A complete breakdown of the bridge will not only affect economic activities but also school activities.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the site saw one side of the bridge completely off, becoming an easy trap for users.

At about 0730 hours on Monday, the GNA monitored how residents, including market women and school children, were steadily and cautiously crossing the weak bridge, avoiding its broken side.

In an interview with the GNA, Madam Ruby Agbanu, the Headmistress of the Hohoe Bethel Methodist Primary School, which is close to the footbridge, said: "The Hohoe Methodist Church and the School’s PTA decided to cover both sides of the footbridge after a class three pupil fell in it."

She said countless efforts and attempts to get the Assemblyman and the Hohoe Municipal Assembly to work on it had proven futile.

Madam Agbanu said the bridge’s weak nature was due to activities of motor riders and that "a motor rider fell on the bridge destroying one side of it."

When the GNA contacted Mr Prosper Folitse, the Hohoe Municipal Works Engineer, he said the Assembly was aware of the problem and had factored its maintenance into the Action Plan.

GNA