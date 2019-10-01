news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Ho, Oct. 1, GNA - Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Member of Parliament for Ho West, has received a Leadership Impact Award for his outstanding contributions to the promotion of best practices in education in Africa.

The award was presented to him by Exam Ethics Marshalls International (EEMI) in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday, September 26, 2019 during the Organization's 23rd International Conference.

EEMI is a Nigerian based non-governmental organization founded in 1996 to inspire stakeholders in education to promote best practices and combat examination malpractice, academic dishonesty and corruption in education in Africa.

The organization has its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, with offices in other African countries including Ghana.

A brief from the MP's office said Chairman of the Board of Trustees of EEMI, Professor Abednego E. Ekoko, commended Mr Bedzrah for initiating scholarship and financial support schemes and supports for interventions including the Ho West District Basic Schools' Annual Quiz Competition (BaSAQ-C) to improve education in his constituency.

It said the MP was also praised for his continued support to the Volta Region Students Association's (VORSA) Community Education Service Programme, provision of motorbikes to Circuit Supervisors, and lobbying for over 77 educational infrastructure projects for the constituency.

Mr Bedzrah dedicated the award to Ho West constituents and thanked EEMI for the honour and promised to continue to do more to support education in Africa.

He asked EEMI to encourage the practice where examinations were written without the physical presence of invigilators to inspire confidence and eliminate fear associated with examinations.

He said that practice would build integrity in examinations in Africa.

GNA