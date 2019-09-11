news, story, article

Ho, Sept. 11, GNA - The recent water crisis in Ho, Volta Regional capital could rebound as the bridge over River Tsawe, carrying the main distribution line from the Kpeve head works to the Municipality has developed gapping cracks.

Mr Nuku Dey, a former Assemblyman of the Akrofu area, who reported the development to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said urgent action needed to be taken to salvage the bridge, which was constructed several decades ago.

GNA gathered information that engineers of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) had been dispatched to the site to inspect the bridge for the necessary action.

Mrs Juliana Amponsah-Asiamah, Human Resource Manager of the Company said the team would brief the media after the inspection.

Officials of the Ghana Highway Authority, who were rushing into an emergency meeting could not talk to the media on the development.

Meanwhile, the Ho Municipal office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has warned drivers and other road users to avoid the Sokode-Akrofu-Bame road network due to the weak nature of the bridge.

In a release signed by Mr Stephen K. Adigon, Ho Municipal Director of NADMO, the office advised motorists to divert to the Anyirawase - Bame as an alternative route to avoid any disaster.

About four weeks ago, Ho was hit by an acute water crisis when the main transmission pipeline from the Kpeve treatment plant that serves the Municipality gave way as a result of a broken joint of the pipeline damaging the concrete holding the pipe.

The GWCL and other related agencies repaired the line and relocated it from beneath the bridge to its surface.

Some opinion leaders at Akrofu said the pressure of water in the transmission line was causing the cracks in the bridge.

