By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Oct. 24, GNA - The Ho Municipal Assembly with support from the Ghana Journalists Association and Zoomlion Ghana Limited is working towards making Ho the cleanest city in Ghana.

The Assembly, with support from the partners, including the National Disaster Management Organization and the Environmental Health Department has initiated regular communal clean up exercises alongside a city beautification project to rebrand the town as the "Oxygen City of Ghana."

The latest exercise, led by Mr Prosper Pi-Bansah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) saw shops and businesses closed from 0600 hours to 1000 hours as people cleared rubbish and weeds, and desilted gutters, and drains.

The MCE and his team visited spots noted for filth and ensured that they were cleared.

Mr Aaron Amedzo, Ho Municipal Environmental Health Officer arrested over 100 traders and business owners who opened their shops for business during the exercise.

He said they would be fined by the Assembly for non-compliance.

The team also inspected unused structures including toilet facilities, being occupied by miscreants.

Food vendors who operated near public places of convenience were also cautioned, and had their selling certificates inspected.

The leadership of the various transport unions were also met, and charged to ensure that the lorry station was not turned into a littering arena.

They were also asked to mobilise traders periodically to keep the place clean.

The team met with butchers and encouraged those selling meat products in the open to move into structures provided for the purpose.

The Assembly’s task force cleared vendors from pavements, and walkways.

The MCE appealed to vendors to support the exercise to make the market conducive, and promised to move against vendors who refused to practice hygiene.

He said 120 more market stores would be added, and that fire station, police station and other facilities added to the newly completed market stores would soon be operationalised.

Mr Pi-Bansah said Ho was poised to become the cradle of cleanliness and oxygen in the country, and was on a campaign to ensure that.

He promised to consult city engineers on reconstructing drains at the market.

Mr Anthony B. Kafui Kanyi, Chairman, Ghana Journalists Association, Volta, said the market, which included the main lorry station was the first point of call in the Municipality and must be kept clean to reflect the culture of its inhabitants.

He appealed to traders to serve as vigilantes and cause the arrest of law breakers, adding that the Association, as part of its sanitation campaign had adopted a "Name and Shame" strategy and had cameras on the lookout for sanitation offenders.

Mr Benjamin Adzinor, Ho Market Secretary called for more refuse bins to handle the volume of waste generated in the market and those dumped there by people living nearby.

The Assembly has set aside the third Thursday of every month for the exercise.

