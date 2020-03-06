news, story, article

Caleb Kuleke/ Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Ho, March 6, GNA - A total of 43 contingents of pupils and students from primary, junior and senior high schools and cadet corps joined eight contingents of the security services in a parade to celebrate Ghana's 63rd Independence Day in Ho.

The event also had Police Wives Association, Ghana Tailors and Dress makers Association and teachers from the various Teacher Unions partaking in the parade.

Ho Jubilee Park, venue for the celebration was full to capacity as people from all walks of life including the clergy, Imams, traditional leaders came to witness the event.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister reviewed the parade and paid homage to the nation's forefathers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

He said many good opportunities that would have accelerated socio-economic development of the country were not properly utilized and charged the citizens to rise up for the progress of the nation.

“At sixty-three (63), we know that we have squandered many opportunities that, properly utilised, would have brought us to the economic breakthrough to which we aspire. We lament, and rightly so, the infrastructure deficits that plague all sectors of our lives, and the considerable number of our people who still live in poverty," he stated, but asked all to thank God for His blessings on Ghana and take advantage of opportunities.

Dr Letsa said it was important for the citizenry to be proud of the country's liberal democratic path and unite to champion its development to eradicate poverty.

“Since we gained our independence, we have had difficulties, and stumbled in the search to reach our potential, but Ghana has never lost her position as the inspirational leading light on the African continent," he added.

OLA Girls Naval Cadet and Sonrise Air Force Cadet had first and second positions respectively in the competitive march past with Wallahs Army Cadet grabbing the third position.

