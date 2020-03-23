news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey, GNA



Ho, March 23, GNA - Market women in the Ho Central Market have appealed to the Ho Municipal Assembly for more handwashing stations in the Market to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Market, which has four gates and accessed by thousands of people daily, had only two handwashing station and one dust bin donated by the Ho Municipal Assembly to help prevent the spread of the virus.





Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Ho Market Queen Mrs. Joyce Norvihoho said each gate of the market needed, at least, two handwashing stations, and also appealed for refuse bins at other vantage points in the market.

She said though market women had been advised to practice personal hygiene and self-hand washing regularly, the unavailability of the facilities would affect the campaign negatively.

Mrs. Norvihoho said, "The market is where we all shop and meet, so it is good we have these items for all of us to use, so we are appealing to the Assembly and benevolent individuals and organisations to help provide the Market with more handwashing stations".

Mr. Prosper Pi-Bansa, Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), told GNA "the Assembly has few handwashing stations to distribute and will add more when available".

GNA