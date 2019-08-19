news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Ho, Aug. 19, GNA - The Ho Municipality has been hit by water shortage close to seven days caused by a broken down transmission line at Akrofu in the Ho West District.

Mr Tsatsu Seshie, the Volta Regional Distribution Manager, Ghana Water Company Limited told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the concrete joint of the transmission line collapsed with treated water gushing into a stream in the farming community.

He said the situation was making it impossible to distribute water from the main source at Kpeve to Ho township and its surroundings.

Mr Seshie said the damage on the line compelled the Company to shut supply to control wastage.

He said some works had begun to prepare the site for experts from Accra to fix the problem but unsure how soon it would be fixed.

Meanwhile, residents and especially students are seen trekking long distances with containers and gallons in search of water from streams and wells.

Checks by the GNA indicated that sachet water bags are becoming easy targets for many families, with some dealers creating artificial shortages.

GNA