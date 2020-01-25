news, story, article

By Sylvia Sika Afealetey



Ho, Jan. 25, GNA – The Women Bible Class of E.P Church, Ho East Presbytery has donated some items worth GH¢2,500.00 to the New Horizon Foundation of the Blind.

The items include bags of rice, sugar, gari, maize, water, washing powder, bars of soap, toiletries, gallons of cooking oil and boxes of tin fish.





Rev. Mrs. Nyuieme Adiepena, National Women’s Programme Officer of the E.P Church Ghana, said the initiative was to support the Foundation and to reach out to women and children who were stigmatised and shattered because of their disability.

She said the Women Bible Class of E.P Church would be embarking on outreaches in villages around the Volta region to bring children who are visually impaired to the New Horizon Foundation of the Blind to be educated and trained to become responsible and useful in society.





Mrs. Adiepena said people should desist from stigmatising persons with disability, especially women and children and rather help them achieve their purpose in life.

She called on stakeholders and women groups to support the New Horizon Foundation to achieve its goal of educating visually impaired children.

Mr. Eric Kwabla Ofori, Director for the Foundation said the centre was built by the German Government with the support of the E.P Church and has been in existence for the past ten years to educate disabled visually impaired children in villages around Ho to become responsible citizens.

He commended the Ho East Presbytery E.P Church Women for supporting the Foundation and called on other stakeholders and individuals to support the Foundation.

Mr. Ofori said the Foundation needed teaching staff and learning material such as orbit readers, tablets, braille embosser and computers.

“Visually impaired children also need equal opportunity to be educated, attend good schools and have higher education”, he said.

Mr. Charles Adzoe, Volta Regional Supervisor of E.P Schools, said children with disability have the right to education and should be encouraged to be in school.

GNA