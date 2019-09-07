news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Sept. 07, GNA - The Ahoe Community in Ho has resolved to develop its original settlement site to preserve it to promote local tourism.

Togbe Kasa III, Dufia of Ho Ahoe, during a visit to the ancestral settlement, now the Ho Polyclinic, said the idea was also to make the place, which doubles as the ancestral home of other Asogli divisions, a commemorative one.

He said projects would be identified at the Polyclinic and undertaken by the community to open up the area for rapid growth.

Togbe Kasa said it was important for the present generation to know where their ancestors stayed during their journey to the present home, adding that it would promote unity and coexistence.

He asked the community to accommodate foreigners, saying; “The people of Ahoe sees no one as foreigners.”

Togbe Kasa told the Ghana News Agency, after the pilgrimage, that its purpose was to “generate love, peace and development for the Ahoe Community and Ho at large”.

He said proceeds from such activities, done during the Asogli Yam Festival, would be used to develop the community and the ancestral home, especially the completion of the Community Centre complex.

Togbe Kasa said the Centre, which houses a library and an ICT centre in addition to a clinic, conference centre and an auditorium, would become a learning facility to promote education.

The pilgrimage, which started in the early hours of Friday, was led by chiefs and elders of Ahoe, and saw the participation of warrior groups with others dressed in apparels used in the migration eras.

The pilgrimage heralds the beginning of the Te Za celebration of the people and helps trace their migration path from Notsie to Kpalime, Yirefi, and then to Agortorme, which was motivated by a livelihood of farming and hunting.

The people exchanged pleasantries, and gifts with the Agortorme Community and promised to support each other in development.

The present Ahoe Town was established in the years 1885 and 1886 after three years in exile together with other Asogli divisions following an Ashanti conquest, which started in 1869.

A grand durbar to climax the celebration would be held at the Community Centre on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Among other activities scheduled for the festivities is a soccer match in Ho between the people of Ho Ahoe, and Yirefi Ahoe in the Republic of Togo.

