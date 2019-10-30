news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Ho, Oct. 30, GNA - The Ho Municipal Assembly (HMA) has hinted of allocating sections of the Ho Market stalls not under litigation to some state institutions.

Mr Prosper Pi- Bansah, Ho Municipal Chief Executive who gave the hint at a "Meet the Press" series said the move was to derive value for the facility, which remained unused since its completion in 2016 after some traders dragged the Assembly to court over allocations of the stalls.

The MCE said though there were issues in court over allocation of sections of the stalls, they had agreed to give parts of the stalls not affected by the court case to some state agencies.

He said some service providers were already on site in preparedness for the agencies.

Mr Pi-Bansah explained that the Assembly met with some directors who showed interest and submitted requests to furnish the stalls and occupy them.

He also revealed that the Assembly had secured a public private partnership to supply the new abandoned abattoir with equipment to kick start operations.

The new slaughterhouse had come under heavy criticism when it was left to rot after the Ghana Urban Management Pilot Project constructed it to ease congestion, promote safe handling of meat and prevent disease outbreak.

GNA