Accra, Aug. 13, GNA - Actionplus Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation, has been inaugurated at Lashibi Aklika to cater for HIV/AIDS patients.

Apostle Fred Osei said the Foundation was established to cater for the needs of those affected by the disease in the society.

He said it is the intention of the Foundation to also support those experiencing poverty as a result of the HIV/AIDS disease so that they can play meaningful roles in the society.

Apostle Osei said the Foundation operates in United Kingdom and in Ghana, it currently has branches in Greater-Accra, Eastern and Volta regions.

