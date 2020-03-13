news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd/ Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, March 13, GNA – There has been a sudden rush for hand sanitizers within Accra, Tema Station, Makola, Rawlings Park and its environs following the announcement of the outbreak of the coronavirus in Ghana on Thursday.

A visit by Ghana News Agency (GNA) to these areas on Friday revealed this sudden rush for the product.

Mama Rose, a vendor of hand sanitizers, face mask and hand gloves said sales had been good in recent times but “this morning’s sales has been exceptional”. She attributed it to the two reported cases of the Coronavirus in the country.

She said most people did not patronize the gloves and face mask unlike the hand sanitizers.

She said the prices of the sanitizers ranged from Gh¢ 3 to Gh¢20.

Aunty Yaa Serwaa, also a vendor along the Makola pavement said people were buying three and more of the hand sanitizers and she was gradually running out of stock, saying, “Business is booming”, she said.

She noted that most persons who bought from her were either workers, students, travelers or others who moved along the pavement.

“Some buy for personal use and others also buy for their office”, she said.

On Thursday night, March 12, Ghana confirmed its first two cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), as was announced by Mr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Minister of Health.

He advised citizens to be guided by the following precautionary measures: regular and thorough washing of hands with soap under running water and use of alcohol based hand sanitizers, avoid shaking of hands;

Keep a distance of at least two meters from a person with fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing, be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough sleep.

