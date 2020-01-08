news, story, article

Hiawu Besease (Ash) Jan 8, GNA - The people of Hiawu Besease in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality marked this year’s Constitution Day with sanitation activities to keep the town clean as inhabitants swarmed onto streets, desilting gutters and clearing bushes.



The exercise was supported by three local non-governmental organizations - Campaign to Promote Civic Education (CPCE), Eco Warriors Movement (EWM) and Green stewardship International (GSI).

The organisations provided sanitation equipment, including rakes, wheel barrows, gloves, pickaxes, head pans, cutlasses, spraying machines, dustbins, weedicides, nose masks, shovels, and spades among others.

These items, estimated to cost about GH¢300,000.00, were supplied free of charge for the conduct of the exercise aimed at promoting environmental cleanliness and instilling communal spirit among the residents.

The sponsors together with Mr. Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, who donated five pairs of Wellington boots and the community members in the early hours of Tuesday, swooped to the streets to sweep, clear gutters and tied up the clinic and market places.

Addressing the gathering later, Mr Otuo Acheampong, the President of Eco Warriors, challenged Ghanaians to inculcate the habit of cleaning their surroundings as a personal responsibility to ensure cleanliness at all times.

He called on community members to engage in communal labour as a good sanitation and development tool, which he said would “spark a restoration action” in the youth through awareness creation, advocacy and action-led approach.

He was of the view that a youth-driven project would restore degraded landscape and mitigate climate change by an integrated and inclusive approach.

“This would help create the awareness of the state of the environment to trigger the innate desire of humanity to restore, preserve and conserve nature for posterity,” he said.

He advised that people should not wait on their district assemblies to contract sweepers to clean their communities, stressing: “It is your civic responsibility to keep this community clean".

GNA