news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, March 7, GNA - The Hope for Future Generation (HFFG), has commended the many Ghanaian women who have over the years, risen to lead key institutions in the country, and continue to contribute their quota to national development.

It mentioned women who in particular, have risen to head the Judicial Service, the National Commission of Civic Education, the Electoral Commission, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the National Population Council, as well as the Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund.

“Indeed, the feat chalked by these distinguished women of honour who continue to serve as role models to many young women is a testimony that the Ghanaian woman, when empowered and free from all forms of discrimination and limitations, can go beyond their full potential”, a message to mark International Women’s day, signed by Mrs Ceclia Senoo, Executive Director of HFFG said in Accra.

It said it was heartwarming to know that by merit, many women all over the world, were breaking barriers and constantly showing that when given the needed support and equal opportunity, they could make the world a better place.

The global theme for the Day is: “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights”.

The UN day set aside March 8, every year, to recognise and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women all over the world.

The HFFG used the occasion to congratulate all individuals and stakeholders who continued to serve as enablers for women and girls to excel at their respective fields.

It said this year’s International Women’s Day offers an opportunity, for Ghana to reflect on progress made in ensuring that the fundamental human rights of women and girls were safeguarded at all times.

Similarly, it’s a call to action to accelerate gender equality and challenges and committed to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end gender-based violence, promote economic justice and promote access to the reproductive health and rights of all women.

“Importantly, today gives us the motivation to strengthen laws that support gender equality and address every root cause of discrimination that still curtail women’s rights in private and public spheres. An equal world is an enabled world”.

The HFFG, therefore, called on the government of Ghana, the legislature and all stakeholders to fast-track the passage of the long awaited Affirmative Action Bill, which it believed would go a long way to empower more women and end the systematic discrimination and exclusion of women in the decision-making process.

“It is unacceptable that in a country where over 50 percent of the population are females, only 38 of 275 parliamentarians are women.

“It is improper that one in every five girls in Ghana is married before the age of 18 and five per cent are married before their 15th birthday.

“It is unacceptable that despite the gains made, some women still suffer from Female Genital Mutilation and are denied equal opportunities at home and at the workplace”, the statement said.

According to HFFG, the Ghanaian woman has the qualities to excel, so in line with Goal Five of the SDGs, “let us ensure women’s full and effective participation and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making whether at home, in political, economic and public life”.

The HFFG, a national community based, not-for-profit organization that seeks to improve the health and socio-economic status of women, children and young people through innovative and acceptable participatory strategies, therefore, wished all the gallant Ghanaian women, a Happy International Women’s Day.

