By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Feb.11, GNA – Mr Opoku Agyeman Prempeh, President of the Centre for Moral Education and Development (CEMED), a Kumasi-based NGO dedicated to the proper moral upbringing of the youth, has called on religious organizations to help reshape the thinking of the youth about the Saint Valentine’s Day Celebrations.

He said it was time people, especially the youth be made to understand the true meaning of the work and the kind of love of St. Valentine to enable them appreciate and properly follow his footsteps.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi to highlight the upcoming Valentine’s Day Celebrations, which falls on February 14, every year, he said there was the need for a vigorous campaign to change the mindset of the youth on the Valentine’s Day celebration.

Mr Prempeh said “St. Valentine never married in his lifetime, neither did he give gifts to people who were nearer to him, but rather, dedicated himself to the care of the poor and vulnerable in society, even when he was in prison”.

He said it was unfortunate that the youth have misconstrued the meaning and work of St. Valentine and engage in all kinds of sexual and illicit activities during the celebration of the day.

Mr Prempeh said it was unfortunate the media was also hyping the misconception of the St. Valentine’s Day and enticing the youth to engage in alcoholism, promiscuity and other social vices which would ruin their lives in the future.

He called on the Catholic Church to lead the crusade to change the misconception of the St. Valentine’s Day celebrations.

