Accra, Jan. 6, GNA - The Drobo Traditional Council in the Bono Region has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to remove the curfew placed on the area since October 2018.



According to the Council, the situation has had adverse effects on the economic, social and religious lives of the people of the area.

The Council made the appeal Wednesday when it called on the President at the Jubilee House, Accra, to officially inform him of the final funeral rites of the late Omanhene of the Drobo Traditional Area, Beyeeman Kwadwo Bosea Gyinantwi IV and to thank him for attending the burial of the late chief in May, 2018.

Beyeeman Gyinantwi IV died in January 2018 and was laid to rest in May of that year at the royal mausoleum, Drobo, in the Jaman South Municipality of the then Brong-Ahafo Region.

Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, Omanhene of Drobo told the President that the long-standing land dispute between Drobo and Japekrom that necessitated the curfew should be settled holistically to enhance the peace and tranquility of the area.

He suggested that a Presidential Commission of Inquiry be set up to establish the roles played by the Drobo and Japekrom Traditional Councils and other stakesholders in the October 2018, communal clash between the two sides to enable government chart a process that would make the two traditional areas co-exist peacefully on a sustainable basis.

The Traditional Council commended the President for the development projects in the area, and further made a number of request including the establishment of a technical/vocational institute in the area, the construction of a 12-unit classroom block, staff accommodation for the Drobo Senior High School and the improvement of the road network in their communities.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo was optimistic that the land dispute between the sides would be settled in due course.

However, like the Dagbon peace process, a similar model employing an eminent group of persons would help resolve the matter better than a Commission of Inquiry.

On education, the President pledged to provide the needed infrastructure to make the Drobo Senior High School a befitting model school.

He said government would give consideration to the establishment of a Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET) Institute in the area.

President Akufo-Addo further assured the Council of Government's commitment to support the growth of cashew farming industry in the area.

GNA