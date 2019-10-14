news, story, article

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu



Sege, GAR, Oct. 14, GNA - Mr. Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, Ada West District Chief Executive, says Persons With Disability (PWD) have the capacity to improve their personal and the national economy with their skills and innovative ideas.

According to the DCE, they should see their challenges as opportunities and come out with initiatives that will boost the state of the economy at the district level.

Mr Lawerh was speaking during the disbursement of the Assembly's three per cent of the District Assembly's Common Fund to local PWDs.

He said, "This fund was supposed to be two per cent 2% of the Assembly's Common Fund but President Nana Addo Dankwa Akoffo Addo and the NPP Government has increased it to three per cent 3% and we are looking forward to seeing it increased again."

He told GNA that, everybody was disabled in one way or the other hence the need to foster close collaboration with PWDs for social cohesion.

He said some parents kept their disabled children indoors for fear or shame to be associated with them.

This, he said, must stop adding that every disabled child must be registered to benefit from the Assembly's funds and other programmes.

Mr. David Amuyao Narh, a former Presiding Member of the Assembly, who chaired the function, told the PWDs that disability was not a liability.

They should, therefore, work hard with the money and support they had from the government.

Mr. Awudu Amuyao, President of the PWDs Association of the district, applauded the effort of the government and faithfulness of the Assembly and encouraged his colleagues to use the fund for the purpose given.

Miss Abigail Teye, Ada West District Director, Social Welfare Department, told GNA that 388 people benefited in all.

"But 53 people who applied for Equipment and items will receive theirs by the end of the month. They applied for fridges, deep freezers, sewing machines, wheelchairs, overclock machines etc," she said.

GNA