By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA



Bagri Junction, (U/W), Sept. 27, GNA – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Abraham Marteyfio, the Lawra Municipal Police Commander has called on citizens to help the Anti-Corruption Agencies to fight corruption and other societal ills by volunteering truthful and reliable information to them.

He said corruption and its negative impact on development and the general wellbeing of citizens were real, hence the need for citizens to join the fight by being vigilant while also volunteering vital information to the Agencies.

DSP Marteyfio made the call during a public accountability and environmental governance durbar organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) at Bagri Junction in the Lawra Municipality of the Upper West Region.

He said even though citizens should be concerned about how public officials managed their resources on their behalf in order to ensure transparency and accountability, they should not also lose sight of some of the things that individual citizens were doing, which were detrimental to the interest of the majority.

He particularly cited the unlawful felling of Rosewood and the smuggling of fuel and subsidized fertilizer across neighbouring countries as some of the things being done by individual citizens to deny the country the needed development.

“Until citizens wake up and play an active role in the fight against corruption, the cancer will continue to thrive and the living conditions of ordinary citizens would continue to worsen as time passed”, he said.

Mr John Bosco Bedi, the Lawra Municipal Director of the NCCE urged citizens to use the Whistle Blower’s Act (Act 720) to report corrupt practices to the appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation.

He assured that the Act protected the whistleblower against victimization of any kind and encouraged whistleblowers to report any wrong doing truthfully without any fear.

Mr Martin Domotiere Bomba-Ire, the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) called on Chiefs, opinion leaders and individuals to be transparent in their daily endeavours in order to teach the youth the importance of transparency and accountability.

He said it was only an open-door policy that could help the country in the fight against corruption, adding that, this must be at all levels and not just public office holders alone.

He said the doors of the Assembly were opened at all times and encouraged the public to make enquiries on issues they did not understand to avoid rumour mongering.

Mr Mornah Jesurun Ninge, the Lawra Municipal Director of NCCE explained that the community durbar was part of the National Anti-Corruption Plan and the Rule of Law Campaign being sponsored by the European Union.

