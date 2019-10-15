news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Jensue (WN/R), Oct. 15, GNA - The continuous heavy downpour that got certain parts of Enchi in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region flooded on Monday has rendered hundreds of residents homeless.

The rains which started from Friday lasted for three days and it, however, subsided on Tuesday forcing some residents to take refuge with friends.

Information gathered by Ghana News Agency indicates that the flood water entered many homes, shops around the Accra bus terminal, restaurants, mosques and carried debris to homes and on the streets.

Both private and commercial drivers especially rickshaw and motor riders, who were caught up in flood, had to park for safety.

Some of the communities that were heavily affected by the floods include Jensue road, Adumline, Nakaba, Bionso, Jema, Yakese, Asantekrom and Fante Newtown.

Mr Ibrahim Huhu, the National Distaste Management Organization (NADMO) Zonal Coordinator for Enchi, said no deaths have been recorded.

He said citizens who were displaced by the flood were accommodated and provided with beddings at the Methodist school and this was done with the help of Mr Samuel Adu Gyamfi, the Municipal Chief Executive of Aowin.

Mr Huhu said officers of the Ghana National Fire Service, Environmental and NADMO were on hand to assist residents who got stranded as a result of the rains.

“Even though the Densua River over flooded its banks, few properties were destroyed because on October 10th of every year which popularly known as ‘10-10’ it rains heavily in Aowin municipality and we created lots of awareness this year” he added.

He urged parents to ensure that their wards stayed indoors and those who cross rivers before attending school to stay at home until further notice.

Mr Nuhu appealed to government to provide NADMO with emergency relief items, motorbikes, life jacks, wellington boots, shovels and excavators to help them discharge their duties effectively.

