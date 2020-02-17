news, story, article

By Evans Quayson, GNA



Sekondi, Feb. 17, GNA – Some Heads of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana have visited the Bisa Abrewa Museum in Sekondi to learn about the history of the country.



The museum, built about two years ago, by a renowned writer, poet and dramatist, Mr. Kwaw Panyintsir Ansah of the "Love Brewed in African Pot” fame will help relean history to the current generation.

Mr. Abdourahamane Diallo, the Head of Office and Representative of UNESCO to Ghana, who described the museum as the vision of bringing the past to present to help educate the nation and the world about the history of Africa particularly Ghana in the form of art, culture, music, and even politics , said it was a laudable venture.

Mr. Diallo lauded the founder for the invitation of the Diplomats to have a first-hand information on past happenings and what people should learn to improve their knowledge for the future.

He was excited about the visit and commended mangers of the museum for the manner in which each section was beautifully organised to tell visitors the whole history.

Mr. Abel Antonio Cardens Tuppia the Head of Mission, Embassy of Peru in Ghana said the name Bisa Aberwa, which means “Ask an Old Lady” was a great source of inspiration in telling the history of the past.

He said artifacts in the Bisa Abrewa Museum explored the beauty of nature and happenings in the past.

He underscored the importance of the museum and noted that it would go a long way to help tell the public what actually happened in the past in order for history not to repeat itself.

Mr. Kwaw Ansah, the Chief Executive Officer of Bisa Abrewa Museum explained that the museum was dedicated to preserving the history of the Black Race, promoting African values and celebrating Pan African heroes.

Mr. Ansah said his aim was to make Bisa Abrewa Museum one of the "hot museums" in Africa and the world at large.

The CEO, however, appealed to government, individuals and other organisations to help him complete the five percent uncompleted works within the museum.

The Bisa Abrewa museum is created to be one of the largest sculptural representations in clay, wood, cement, painting and photographs of personalities whose sacrifices have shaped African history both within the continent and the Diaspora.

It has about 2,200 artifacts, sculptural pieces and photographs of heroes of African struggles and African Americans civil rights movement as well as other Black personalities in French, Portuguese and Spanish Caribbean.

Bisa Abrewa museum houses one of the world's largest private collection of artifacts, sculpture and audio-visual representations of the African story.

GNA