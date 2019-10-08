news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Keta, Oct. 08, GNA – Mr Charles Agbakey, Headmaster, Keta Senior High School (KETASCO), has cautioned students against drug abuse both in school and at home.

He accused a section of the students of scaling the school wall to town to take illicit drugs like marijuana, Tramadol and a local toffee suspected to be laced with marijuana.

Mr Agbakey gave this caution, when members of the school's 1969/74 year group visited them as part of celebrations marking the golden jubilee of their admission into the school over 50 years ago at Keta.

"Some of you abuse hard drugs instead of concentrating on why your parents brought you here, running to town without exeat", he said.

The group came to hand over to the authorities, the School's Clinic which they refurbished and stocked at over GH¢40, 000 as part of their celebrations to pay back to their Alma Mater.

Mr Kwabla Sedziafa, the group Vice President, led the members in donating 230 varied subject sets of books and two desktop computers to the school.

"I use this occasion to warn and advise you once again. Stop taking drugs in your own interest", Mr Agbakey said.

Mr. Agbajey, later told the GNA it was true some of the students, 'a small number though', had the habit of running to a spot on the Atlantic Ocean coast, located east of the school to purchase the drugs.

He said some were sometimes caught with substances.

Mr Agbakey said parents of those caught were invited to the school and the students given internal punishment including suspension, and warned that his administration would be forced to sack any of such students next time.

The Reverend Dr. Silvanus Amegashiti, the group President, entreated the students, numbering over 2,600, to abstain from sex and other habits, as the only way they could remain focused and disciplined to make it.

