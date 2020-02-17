news, story, article

By Amadu Kamil Sanah/Abdulai Haruna, GNA



Accra, Feb. 17, GNA - Madam Rita Siba Opare, the Country Head of the United Nations (UN) Youth Ghana has called on government and other relevant stakeholders to include the youth in decision making at all levels that affect the lives of the citizenry.

She said the youth were not only leaders of tomorrow, but were also partners of today, adding that young people were social actors of change and progress in the country.

Madam Rita said this during her swearing in as the new Head of the UN Youth Ghana in Açcra.





She said the youth were the largest population in the world and were a powerful force and relevant in nation building irrespective of their differences within them.

The New UN Head urged all decision makers and stakeholders across the country to contribute their quota meaningfully for the development of the youth in the country.

She said her outfit was determined to ensuring that the youth were included; in decision making at all levels to help in the promotion and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

Madam Oapre indicated that her outfit would target the largest youth groups in Ghana such as schools and also engage the unemployed youth.

She said, the UN Youth would engage the youth on the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

She said Ghana, was hungry for change and that the contribution of the youth was highly needed, adding, “the hunger, desire, motivation, determination and high energy of the youth can make a difference in either destroying or building a nation”.

She noted that the youth were the driving force for development with diverse skills in modern technology and that her outfit would ensure that young people were given the right exposure by providing them the platform to impact on the nation positively.

The Head said the organisation would run the length and breadth of the nation to collect the relevant ideas and suggestions from the youth and identify the barriers affecting their development.

She said that they would propose immediate solutions on issues relating to the SDG goal four, 13, 16 and 17, which talks about quality education, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions and creating partnerships respectively for the achievement of these goals.

"We would run workshops and seminars to increase activism on this course to help inspire innovation and impact policies".

Mr Fridaus Mubarak Yussif, Board Chairman of the UN Youth Ghana said the UN Security Council resolution 2250 put the youth on the centre of progress and policies for the sustainable development of peace and security

He called on all youth in Ghana to come on board towards the fight on their inclusion in decision making.

Mr Emmanuel Abu Apenteng, Secretary of the Board of Directors, said the nation was in a state of autocracy, adding that the youth was left out in decision making.

United Nations Youth Ghana is a not for profit organisation, which was officially Registered in Ghana on March 3, 2016 through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, under the companies ACT, 1963, ACT 179.

The Organisation now works with street and vulnerable children and youth found in the poorest areas of Ghana, such as the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

UN Youth Ghana is currently supporting street and Vulnerable Children in school at various levels including; university, training college, senior high school, junior high school, and primary school.

GNA