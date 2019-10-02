news, story, article

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA



Accra, Oct. 2, GNA – The HAPRAM Foundation on Tuesday launched the symbol of its project dubbed “Resurrection of Ghana's Industrial revolution", in Accra.

The symbol, which comes in the form of Ghana flag sitting on a branch of an almond tree with the inscription ‘Economic independence now' represents the covenant made with Yahweh on behalf of the people of Ghana in accordance with 2 Chronicles 29:10.

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei, Founder, HAPRAM Foundation said they believed that successful industrial revolution would lead the nation to attain her economic independence within a decade, in 2031.

He said their aim was to bring the business world, the church, and academia together to seek a lasting solution to Ghana’s economic decline within a decade.

He said when the government could not build schools, hospital among others, the church was there to help and as such and if government after government had not been able to support the manufacturing industry, then the church could once more prove her potency and wisdom.

He said “if our leaders after the overthrow of Nkrumah are unable to give us our economic independence, then God has no choice, but to bypass them and go directly to the people to get the work done.”

Apostle Adjei, also of the Hezekiah Apostolic Ministry said one of the untapped resources of the nation was human resource, and God ordered him to gather men and women of faith together and through their collective faith which would be at the corporate level, He would grant Ghana its economic independence.

He said through the gathering of men and women of faith, God would speak to the people of Ghana on October 15, by revealing the true state of the nation to Ghanaians through the mystery science of numerology, dubbed the first Professor Kwame Efah Adjei memorial lectures.

He noted that all covenant partners could pick up a symbol of covenant on the ring road opposite the Bus Stop Sports Bar, near Paloma hotel and would receive an invitation to attend the lecture, on the theme, “Economic independence now” at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church hall.

“On October 15, through numerology, I will help Ghana locate her economic messiah after the mystery of the era of the four Johns of the 4th republic comes to an end.”

He said his book titled “The history of Ghana through mystery numbers 29", would also be lunched on that day.

Apostle Adjei noted that, on November 29, there would be a gathering unto the lord for a 24-hour prayer crusade, where the covenant partners would gather from 0614 hours to 1814 hours, and a fundraising charity concert to support the economic independence movement on December 23.

GNA