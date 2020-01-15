news, story, article

By Abigail Yadago, GNA



Koforidua, Jan. 15, GNA - Mr Justice Owusu, Operations Officer of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for New Juaben South Municipal, has called on the public mindful in handling fires as the harmattan season continues.

Mr Owusu, speaking on behalf of Mr Isaac Adjabeng, Municipal Director of NADMO for New Juaben South in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said there is the need for all to be very careful when setting fires and also put all their electrical gadgets off after usage and when leaving the house.

He called on all users of gas stoves and ovens to be extra careful in their affairs.

Mr Owusu also called on market women to ensure that all fires are put off before leaving their stalls and depart for home.

He urged the public to acquire fire extinguishers for their homes and offices as this would greatly aid their efforts and minimize damages when fire outbreaks occur.

Mr Owusu said NADMO has organised sensitization programmes in almost all the communities and markets at New Juaben South Municipal to educate the public on harmattan and fire outbreaks in the period.

He said NADMO would continue with its collaboration with the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly, National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE) and the media to help in educating the public on the causes and prevention of fires.

GNA