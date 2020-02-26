news, story, article

By Christabel Addo/Elizabeth Awinbono, GNA



Accra, Feb. 26, GNA - Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, was on Wednesday, honoured by the Voiceless Consult, a media organization, for her dedication and hard work towards Ghana’s development.

She received a citation and an insurance cover worth GH¢50,000.00 to be provided by Best Assurance Company Limited.





Chief Akilu Sayibu, the Managing Director, the Voiceless Consult, who presented the award, congratulated Hajia Alima for her charisma, determination, selflessness and hard work in achieving outcomes including the establishment the Gambaga Senior High School, and Nalerigu Nurses Training College.

He also commended the Minister for her leadership skills, persistence in climbing further the academic ladder to become one of the first women in her community to be called to the Ghana Bar, a Member of Parliament and a Minister of State among others.

“She is not only an asset to her region, constituency and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but also a role model to the both young and old. She is a huge incentive to the country,” he said

Chief Sayibu said the awards programme by his outfit, was the first of its kind, and initiated three months ago to recognise hard work of individuals towards national development.

The Organisation, he said had keenly followed the activities of some individuals including Hajia Alima, and noted that they needed to be recognised to encourage others to emulate.

Hajia Alima, thanked the Organisation for the recognition, and said she drew her inspiration from her parents who were also into politics.

She pledged her commitment to all the projects she had started which included the Nalerigu Water System, saying these have alleviated the suffering of women and children in the constituency and improved the livelihood of many.

She also recounted how the Gambaga Senior High School which started with only 25 girls; currently had increased to a population of 1,200, with improved accommodation facilities to address the double track system.

Hajia Alima stressed the need for effective collaboration among the various sector ministries in addressing the developmental needs of the population at the grass root level, saying it was only through such synergies that growth could be achieved.

She thanked her three deputies for their support and encouraged more women to get engaged in public life, and urged men to support the efforts of their female counterparts in politics and to take up positions at decision making levels to help change the present narrative.

GNA