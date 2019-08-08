news, story, article

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA



Accra, Aug 8, GNA - Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa (HASCA) has organized the second Summit in Accra with huge number of patrons from Africa and Africans in the Diaspora.

The summit, which was launched on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 was heralded by an archaeological exhibition that could leave indelible prints in the minds of participants from all over the world.

Mrs Jewel Howard Taylor, Vice President of Liberia, who was the Guest of honour called on African leaders to put in measures that could lift their people from poverty, slavery, disrespect and other inhuman activities meted out to their contemporaries in the past.

“As leaders of Africa, we should be able to fulfil the dreams of our people… This we can do by managing our economies properly for future generations to benefit. Education is also key to unchain the minds of Africans on slavery and other obnoxious practices.”

She said the collective ideas on slavery should not allow Africans to be bitter about the past, but that should rather spur them on to be better in succeeding years.

Mrs Taylor said although over 200 million Africans were sold into slavery, the memory and scars of the past should not be allow to fester and affect the performance of current leaders and future generations and therefore called on all to put up performances that would remove pain and anger in Africans.

She commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his transformational leadership that had catapulted growth and development over the years, adding, “Ghana has become the United States of America for some of us. Ghana is working and serving as a sterling example for us in Africa to emulate.”

Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts commended HACSA for creating the opportunity for government to collaborate effectively with other stakeholders in the tourism industry.

She appealed to the African business community to take advantage of the conducive environment in the country to partner Ghanaian stakeholders by investing in the tourism and cultural sectors to attract more people into the country.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi gave the assurance that her outfit would do everything under their purview to engage all stakeholders including the Archaeology Department of the University of Ghana to harness beautiful relics for the tourism industry.

Mrs Johanna Svanikier, President of HACSA said her outfit had lined up a number of activities to ensure better patronage in coming years.

She said they had toured the regions and built synergies with other stakeholders, which led to the high patronage this year.

The 2019 HACSA summit is an international summit held in Ghana to discuss Legacy, Communities and Innovation, 400 years since the beginning of the transatlantic slave trade.

In the context of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024) and Ghana’s National 'Year of Return', HACSA’s flagship Summit brings together Heads of State, opinion leaders, practitioners, academics and participants from Africa and the diaspora to have open and meaningful debate on the 400 Year Legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Trade in Enslaved African People, to Link, Reunite and Reconcile affected Communities and share examples of Innovation and creative strategies to overcome its debilitating and persisting effects.

The Summit will include; Keynote Speakers, Panel Discussions, Academic Presentations, Exhibitions, a Film Screening, a Remembrance and Candlelight Vigil, a Gala Dinner Dance showcasing African Food, Fashion and Music and Guided Tours of key Heritage Sites in Ghana.

GNA