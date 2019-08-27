news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA

Ho, Aug. 27, GNA - The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has started pumping water from the Kpeve Water Treatment Plant to the Klefe reservoir to be distributed by tomorrow, Wednesday, August 28.

Mr Joseph Nkrumah, Regional Chief Manager, GWCL, Volta Region, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said residents within the Ho township would be among the first to receive water by the dawn of Wednesday while those on the outskirts, later in the day.

Management of GWCL in a press release said they had fixed the broken pipeline causing water crisis in the regional capital and said water production and pumping had begun.

The Ho township was hit by water crisis on the 18th of August when the main transmission pipeline from the Kpeve Treatment Plant, that serves the entire Ho township gave way as a result of high tides and levels of the River at Akrofu, a village near Ho.

In the release signed by Stanley Martey, from the Public Relations and Communications Department of the GWCL, the Company said the situation necessitated a collaboration between the sector Minister and other sectors to have a sustainable solution to the problem.

He said the collaboration led to the early completion of the repair works to enable the resumption of water supply to the Ho Municipality.

The release also apologized for the inconvenience caused and assured that government was committed to the provision of water to all.

"Government is currently sourcing for funding for the rehabilitation and expansion of the Kpeve Treatment Plant to serve the growing population of Ho and a new plant to serve the Hohoe municipality," the release added.

The almost two weeks without water from the GWCL has seen residents combing abandoned cesspits in uncompleted buildings, dug outs, and streams for water.

GNA