By Sulemana Zakaria GNA



Gushegu (N/R), March 03, GNA - The first ordinary meeting of the first session of the Gushegu Municipal Assembly has been held with a call on the Assembly Members to work together to meet the development aspirations of the people of the area.

Mr Issah Musah, Municipal Chief Executive of Gushegu, who made the call when addressing Members at Gushegu, emphasised the need for them to take decisions necessary for achieving development targets and also ensure prosperity of the people.

Mr Musah said significant progress was made in all fronts during the previous sessions of the Assembly and expressed the hope that the current Assembly would build on what was achieved previously for the progress of the area.

He informed the house that 12 newly recruited staff were posted to the Assembly to augment its staff strength, and expressed the hope that they would bring their experience and expertise to bear for rapid development of the area.

He condemned the recent conflict at Kpatinga, a town in the Municipality, saying huge sums of money, which could have been used for other development projects, was being spent to maintain peace in the area.

He spoke about infrastructure and indicated that since 2017, the Assembly had successfully completed six educational infrastructural projects, while six others were at various stages of completion including; the supply of furniture.

Mr Musah said in the health sector, the Assembly had completed the construction of Nayugu CHPS compound, but was yet to furnish it, adding that efforts were being made to mobilise funds for the rehabilitation of the remaining projects, including; the completion of Zanteli CHPS compound.

He said construction work on all major roads linking the Municipality including; Gushegu- Karaga-Tamale and Gushegu – Nalerigu Roads had all commenced and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

On water supply, he said the rehabilitation and expansion of Gushegu Sustainable Rural Water Project, which started last year, was almost completed and added that the Municipality would soon start enjoying uninterrupted supply of potable water.

