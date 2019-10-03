news, story, article

Kakpag-yili (N/R), Oct. 3, GNA - Nyab Guma Naa Fuseini Nayi, Chief of Kakpag-yili traditional area, on Wednesday conferred chieftaincy titles on two Co- Chairpersons of Empower Foundation, a global philanthropic group focused on youth development.

The titles of Mal' Zal Naa (Development Chief) and Zosimli Naa (Chief of friendship) were conferred on Mr Jeremy Llewelyn and Madam Parvoleta Shtereva respectfully, in recognition of their humanitarian support to the youth of Kakpag-yili through their leadership at EMpower.

EMpower, the Emerging Market Foundation through the Net Organisation for Youth Empowerment and Development (NOYED-Ghana) has opened training centres in the Kakpag-yili traditional area as part of its strategies to improve on livelihoods and create employable opportunities for young people.

These centres included; a fully furnished welding and fabrication training centre, where the youth of Kakpag-yili were trained to acquire skills, which formed part of Empower Foundation's dedication to the community that informed the coronation of titles on its Co-chairs.

Nyab Guma Naa Fuseini expressed gratitude to NOYED-Ghana and other organisations that helped to engage the youth through entrepreneurial, technical and vocational skills training which he said had reduced the menace of youth migration.

He indicated that the titles conferred on the Co-Chairs were the community's way of appreciating their efforts and to encourage them to keep up the good work.

He urged the youth to look out for decent alternative livelihoods, where they were limited in getting formal education.

Mr Jeremy Llewelyn the new Mal' Zal Naa, expressed gratitude to the Guma Naa and his elders for such an honour, adding that Empower Foundation, through NOYED-Ghana looked forward to supporting the community in addressing some of its challenges.

